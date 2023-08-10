Data protection Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, by a voice vote amid a walkout by Opposition MPs over the Manipur issue. The Bill has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals’ data by online platforms and protection from breach.

BSNL fixed line connections halved in six years

The number of fixed line connections of BSNL has reduced by more than half in the past six years. On March 31, 2017, the telecome giant had 1,36,88,964 connections, by March 31, 2023, it had 71,05,823 connections, the Ministry of Communications said.

Backlog of teaching posts in 45 central varsities

As many as 44% of Scheduled Tribe (ST), 46% of Other Backward Class (OBC) and 37% of Scheduled caste (SC) of teaching posts are lying vacant in 45 central Universities across the country. This was informed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha.

#BSNL #Manipur #Rajya Sabha