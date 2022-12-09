Day after Himachal Pradesh loss, bill introduced in Lok Sabha for Scheduled Tribe status to Hattis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

A day after the BJP lost Himachal Pradesh election, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced in Lok Sabha ‘The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022’ to grant ST status to the state’s Hattis.

The Bill will amend the existing law to include Hattis in the Scheduled Tribe list.

With the BJP failing to win Shillai and Renuka ji constituencies in Sirmaur district where Hattis are in significant numbers, the Cabinet approval to the proposal to benefit Hattis did not cut ice with the tribes.

The Bill will be taken up for passing next week.

#BJP