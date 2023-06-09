Death threat issued to Sharad Pawar on social media, says NCP as party leaders meet Mumbai police chief

Mumbai, June 9
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has received a “death threat” on social media, the NCP claimed on Friday. Taking cognisance of the matter, Mumbai police are in the process of registering a first information report, a senior police official said.
A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar's daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.
The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read “he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon”.
Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.
Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.
A senior police official told PTI that they had been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform.
“We are looking into it. We have started a probe,” the official said.
The NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said. “The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at South Region Cyber police station,” he added.
