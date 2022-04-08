Delhi-Moscow Air India flight cancelled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Air India on Thursday cancelled its Delhi-Moscow service over the fear that its flight insurance may not be valid in Russian skies amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources say.

Flight insurance is generally provided by companies based out of western countries.

Air India has been operating Delhi-Moscow flights twice a week. The Air India’s Delhi-Moscow flight that was scheduled to operate on Thursday stands cancelled, the sources say. —

#air india #Russia #Ukraine