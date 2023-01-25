Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, January 25

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing has increased and that is not right, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an apparent swipe at the BJP-led Centre.

"We are buying slippers, figurines and mattresses from China. Why can’t we manufacture these in India?" he posed while addressing a Republic Day celebration event at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Stressing that all these items could be manufactured in the country, Kejriwal said it would create jobs for the youth and send a strong message to China.

He claimed that according to reports, China had "occupied" some of India's territory which is a cause of worry.

"Despite Chinese aggression, we have been increasing our trade with them. It increased by 50 per cent. We are making China richer. This is not right," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that various state governments are being "harassed". In many states, university vice-chancellors were appointed by elected governments of the states but those appointments were cancelled by the governors, he claimed.

"It seems some dark shadow is enveloping democracy," the AAP national convener alleged.

"Why don't we learn from the good works of other states?” he asked.

Claiming that Delhi has the least inflation in the country, he said the prices are much higher in BJP-ruled Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.