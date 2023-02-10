Difference in opinion part of democracy: Rijiju

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday sought to make light of the ongoing standoff between the Collegium and the Centre, saying difference in opinion between the judiciary and the government were natural in a democracy.

210 vacancies, no name We have not received any name against 210 vacancies in HCs; so there is no question of sharp differences. Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister

“If there is a difference of opinion… that is part of a democracy. Within a family and within a party also, there are differences of opinion. So, when there are differences of opinion, there are ways to find solutions also,” Rijiju said, responding to a question by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar.

As Sircar raised the issue of the appointment of advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “The three wings of the state – legislature, executive and judiciary – have to act in tandem… We must have mutual respect for them. All three ultimately have to get together to fructify our goals.”

Referring to the top court’s verdict rejecting a petition challenging Gowri’s appointment as a judge, the Chairman said, “When it comes to the judiciary, with respect to which a judgment of the highest court has already come, the issue should be kept away now.” Rijiju said 210 posts of judge were lying vacant in High Courts. He said once the three-member Collegium recommended a name for filling the post of a judge, the process of appointment would be set in motion as per the laid down procedure.

“We have not received any name against the 210 vacancies, so there is no question of sharp differences,” he said.

In a written answer, the Law Minister said as on February 6, 32 judges were working in the SC and Collegium’s recommendation to fill the remaining two vacancies was at various stages of processing.

In the High Courts, against the sanctioned strength of 1,108 judges, 337 posts were vacant. Appointment in respect of 13 HC judges was notified on February 6, Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the government had asked the Collegium to reconsider 10 proposals reiterated by it.