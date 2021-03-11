Don't waver on minority status to Hindus, consult states, government told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception to the Centre changing its stand on declaring Hindus as minority in the nine states and union territories where they are numerically lesser in number, saying that taking different stands won’t help.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul which had on January 7 imposed a cost of Rs 7,500 on the Centre for not spelling out its stand despite repeated reminders said these were matters which required resolution and everything couldn’t be adjudicated.

The comments came as the Bench noticed that the Centre, in departure from its earlier stand, had said the power to notify minorities was vested in it and any decision in this regard would be taken after discussion with states and other stakeholders.

“If the Centre wants to consult states, it will have to take a call. Solution can’t be that everything is so complex…. This can’t be the answer from the Government of India. You decide what you want to do. If you want to consult them, do it. Who is stopping you from doing so? These are matters which require resolution. Taking different stands doesn’t help. If consultation is required, it should have been done before the affidavit was filed,” the Bench said. The Bench listed the matter for further hearing on August 30. It ordered that a status report should be filed at least three days before the next hearing. The Ministry of Minority Affairs had earlier submitted that state governments could declare any religious or linguistic community, including Hindus, a minority within the said state.

However, maintaining that the demand had far-reaching consequences, the Centre on Monday said it would spell out its stand on the issue after detailed consultations with states and other stakeholders.

