Enforcement Directorate raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal over defence land deals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of a probe in a case relating to alleged forged papers for sale of defence land, agency officials said today.

Officials of the agency searched eight locations in Ranchi and adjoining areas and four places in Kolkata, including the premises linked to arrested businessman Amit Agarwal, they said, adding a few real estate dealers, private persons and linked entities are also being searched.

The ED case is based on a Jharkhand Police FIR filed to investigate alleged use of forged papers in the sale and purchase of defence land in the two states.

Agarwal was arrested by the ED last month on charges of alleged conspiracy to “trap” Rajeev Kumar, a lawyer representing a petitioner in two PILs filed against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The case also has links with the alleged illegal mining case being probed by the ED in which it recently summoned the Jharkhand CM and has arrested one of his aides and two others.

#enforcement directorate #jharkhand #west bengal