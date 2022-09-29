 India aspires to take its GII ranking to top 25: Piyush Goyal : The Tribune India

India aspires to take its GII ranking to top 25: Piyush Goyal

He further said India had come a long way in the GII from the 81st spot in 2015 to the 40th position in 2022

India aspires to take its GII ranking to top 25: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal. PTI file photo

PTI

New Delhi, September 29

With India climbing six notches to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the country aspires to take its ranking to the top-25 in the coming years.

He further said India had come a long way in the Global Innovation Index (GII) from the 81st spot in 2015 to the 40th position in 2022.

“We were 46 last time the ranking was done. We have also maintained 1st rank in ICT services exports over the years... India today aspires to take our ranking in the GII amongst top 25,” he said while delivering a virtual message to mark the launch of the latest edition of the index by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The index, he said, has over the years recognised India’s continuous rise due to the progressive measures taken by the government and industry working hand in hand.

Ancient scientific knowledge, including the Vedas and traditional medicine, are a testament to India’s innovative spirit, he added.

Goyal also said as the importance of the ‘knowledge economy’ grows, innovation will lay the roadmap for development in India.

He added that incubation, hand-holding, funding, industry-academia partnership and mentorship have stirred entrepreneurial spirit across the country.

“To further strengthen innovation, we have introduced the National Education Policy...We encourage youth to develop solutions to society’s problems,” he said.

India climbed six notches to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022 on account of improvement in several parameters, according to a report by the Geneva-based WIPO.

Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are the world’s most innovative economies, according to WIPO’s 2022 Global Innovation Index, with China on the threshold of the top 10.

#GII #piyush goyal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

2
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

3
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

4
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

5
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

6
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

7
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

8
Chandigarh World Heart Day

Covid increases risk of heart attack: Doctor

9
Diaspora

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

10
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, discusses events in Rajasthan

‘Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

Newly appointed director M Srinivas directs hospital staff t...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Noida police book 75 pro-Shrikant Tyagi protesters

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples