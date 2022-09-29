India aspires to take its GII ranking to top 25: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, September 29
With India climbing six notches to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the country aspires to take its ranking to the top-25 in the coming years.
He further said India had come a long way in the Global Innovation Index (GII) from the 81st spot in 2015 to the 40th position in 2022.
“We were 46 last time the ranking was done. We have also maintained 1st rank in ICT services exports over the years... India today aspires to take our ranking in the GII amongst top 25,” he said while delivering a virtual message to mark the launch of the latest edition of the index by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
The index, he said, has over the years recognised India’s continuous rise due to the progressive measures taken by the government and industry working hand in hand.
Ancient scientific knowledge, including the Vedas and traditional medicine, are a testament to India’s innovative spirit, he added.
Goyal also said as the importance of the ‘knowledge economy’ grows, innovation will lay the roadmap for development in India.
He added that incubation, hand-holding, funding, industry-academia partnership and mentorship have stirred entrepreneurial spirit across the country.
“To further strengthen innovation, we have introduced the National Education Policy...We encourage youth to develop solutions to society’s problems,” he said.
India climbed six notches to 40th position in the Global Innovation Index 2022 on account of improvement in several parameters, according to a report by the Geneva-based WIPO.
Switzerland, the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are the world’s most innovative economies, according to WIPO’s 2022 Global Innovation Index, with China on the threshold of the top 10.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events
Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...
Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, discusses events in Rajasthan
‘Our priority is to win 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan for...
Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act
Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS
Newly appointed director M Srinivas directs hospital staff t...