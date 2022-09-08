India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary feat, every Indian is proud of it: Modi

Surat, September 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India had become the fifth largest economy in the world and this is not an ordinary achievement.
"Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," Modi said.
He was virtually addressing beneficiaries of various government schemes and those present at a mega medical camp organised in Olpad area of Surat city in Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year.
The PM interacted with some of the beneficiaries and appealed to farmers to switch to natural farming, saying this would result in better yield at minimum cost.
He lauded the Gujarat government and referred to the BJP-led state and the Centre as "double-engine government".
"Recently, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. This achievement gave us confidence to work even harder and achieve bigger goals in this Amrit Kaal. This progress is not ordinary. Every Indian is feeling proud of it. We need to maintain this enthusiasm," the PM said.
Referring to the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Modi said, "Three crore houses were built by the government across the country for the poor during the last eight years. Of these, nearly 10 lakh houses were constructed in Gujarat alone."
Modi praised the health infrastructure in Gujarat, saying the state had a robust network of multispecialty hospitals.
