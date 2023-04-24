New Delhi, April 24
India on Monday launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India’s ships and aircraft are set to bring the Indians back home.
“Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023
About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.
Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.
Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ
“Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our brethren in Sudan,” he said.
India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.
The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan; 500 reach port city
More Indian nationals on way to Port Sudan, says External Af...
Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan
Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have urged the top court t...
Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held
The WFI has already announced that they will hold elections ...
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila detained after she 'assaults' cops in Hyderabad
TV channels show Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman an...