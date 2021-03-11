India reports 3,688 new covid-19 cases, 50 more deaths

New Delhi, April 30
India saw a single-day rise of 3,688 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,30,75,864, while the active cases increased to 18,684, the government said on Saturday.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities.
The active cases constituted 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.66 per cent, the data said.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crore.
Of the 50 new fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.
Of total deaths so far, 1,47,842 have been reported from Maharashtra, 69,011 from Kerala, 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,174 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,201 from West Bengal, among other states.
