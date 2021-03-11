Indian educational sector faces 'biggest cyber threats'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

India’s educational institutions and other related-online platforms are facing the biggest cyber threats, which are followed by such organisations in the USA, the UK, Indonesia and Brazil, according to a global report.

The report titled — Cyber threats targeting the global education sector on the rise — has also mentioned that the adoption of remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, digitisation of education and prevalence of online learning platforms are key triggers that enlarged the surface for the attacks.

The report published by the “Threat Research and Information Anayltics Division of CloudSEK”, a Singapore-based AI-driven Digital Risk Management Enterprise, also claimed that data showed a 20 per cent increase in cyber threats to the global education sector in the first three months of 2022 as compared to the corresponding period of 2021. “Of the threats detected in Asia and Pacific region last year, 58% of them were targeted at Indian or India-based educational institutions. This included BYJU’s, IIM-Kozhikode and Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Technical Education,” the report said. (With PTI inputs)

