Karnataka women to get Rs 2K from Aug 15: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 19

The Congress on Wednesday said the first instalment of Rs 2,000 monthly direct benefit transfer the state government had promised to one woman per household would go to their bank accounts between August 15 and 20.

Congress general secretary Karnataka Randeep Surjewala made the announcement of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme today with the ruling Congress in the state opening registrations from Thursday. “This is the world’s biggest DBT scheme for women. Except for income tax payees, the scheme is open for everybody. One woman per household can apply,” Surjewala said.

