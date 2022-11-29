Mallikarjun Kharge hits back: 'Sacrificed two PMs in fight against terrorism'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of playing vote bank politics over terrorism, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today said 'his party had sacrificed two prime ministers in the fight against terrorism.'

Launching a sharp attack against the ruling BJP, Kharge also said that though the BJP “claims to have done a lot of development, but during the election campaigns its leaders’ speeches are full of hatred which divide society on communal lines”.

Kharge also questioned whether any BJP leader had fought for the country’s freedom. “We (the Congress) have fought against terrorists. We have sacrificed our leaders to maintain peace in the country. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to keep the country united. Rajiv Gandhi was martyred for the unity of the country. Did any BJP leader fight for the country’s freedom?” he said.

#BJP #Congress #mallikarjun kharge #narendra modi