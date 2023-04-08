Mohan Bhagwat: Hindu seers in South do much more service than missionaries

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Hindu seers in South India did much more service than Christian missionaries. He was addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day conclave of RSS-affiliate Rashtriya Sewa Sangam at Jaipur.

"Missionaries run institutions, schools and hospitals all over the world — everyone knows that. But what were the Hindu seers doing? With this thought in mind, a Hindu service fair was held in Chennai. It was noticed that the service done by acharyas, munis and sanyasis in Kannada-speaking, Telugu-speaking, Malayalam-speaking and Tamil-speaking provinces was much more than the service done by the missionaries,” he said, adding that "service is service, not a matter of competition."

Bhagwat said animals too are sensitive but it is a human quality to act on sensitivity, which is called compassion.

Emphasising on the need to eradicate backwardness from society, Bhagwat said everyone is equal. “We all are part of the society; we all are the society together. If we are not united, we will be incomplete,” he said.

He said there is a disparity in society, which is not needed. “Unfortunately this situation has come. We do not want this situation, this disparity,” he said.