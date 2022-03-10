New history being created in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

With the BJP set to return to power in the four states ruled by it, its leaders credited the party’s performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and governance model and said “new history” is being created in Uttar Pradesh.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, a BJP co-incharge for the UP polls, said Modi’s image and governance coupled with effective implementation of his welfare policies by the party-ruled states have delivered victory.

He also lauded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing people “suraksha” (security) by ridding the state of criminals and also for effectively delivering on welfare measures like building houses for the poor and boosting power supply.

Another Union minister Giriraj Singh said the BJP victory is a win of “rashtrawaad, vikaswaad and kaamwaad” (nationalism, development and work). Slamming the opposition, he said it tried to vitiate the atmosphere over the issues like farmers’ protest but people have expressed their faith in Modi.

Tweeting about BJP’s poll performance, party general secretary B L Santhosh said,” If there is one factor that defines the convincing victory of BJP in four state assembly elections, then it’s the way with which PM Narendra Modi has delivered schemes and implemented policies ably assisted the respective CMs.”

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Modi.

Trivedi asserted that “what is clear is that a new history is being created in Uttar Pradesh”.

It has never happened in India’s largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with a full majority, he added.

Several BJP leaders also lauded the UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for effectively implementing welfare policies and providing efficient and clean governance.

Many party leaders simply tweeted “Jai Shri Ram” to hail the trends projecting a big win for the party which is also ahead in Goa and Manipur.

“The silent BJP voter gives the loudest message on poll day,” BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

The Election Commission website showed that the BJP had won or was leading in nearly 255 seats in the 403-member assembly and around 48 in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly. It was also shown as the clear frontrunner in Goa and Manipur.

In Punjab, another state that went to the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections, delivering a massive defeat to the Congress.