Not official: US State Dept on Congresswoman's PoK visit

New Delhi, April 22

Outspoken Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s trip to Pakistan courted more controversy after a US government official said her travel was not sponsored by the State Department.

“As I understand it, representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government-sponsored travel,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price at his daily news conference. India had taken umbrage at Omar’s foray to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and her briefing by Pakistani army officers on the Line of Control (LoC).

Condemning her visit to PoK, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, “If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable.”

Her visit has also caused turmoil in Pakistani politics as it came days after Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister after he alleged a US conspiracy to topple him. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah questioned Khan’s meeting with Omar and asked, “Was the meeting with the American Congresswoman part of a conspiracy or was it interference? Which US conspiracy did you discuss with Ilhan Omar?”

“The nation deserves to know the truth. Otherwise, Imran Niazi, following his tradition, may bring forth another letter in a few days,” said Sanaullah sarcastically.

‘US, not Russia, India’s reliable partner’

Washington: It is the US, and not Russia, which is and will be India’s “reliable” partner post Ukraine war, the Biden administration pitched, asserting that it is ready to go the extra mile to meet New Delhi’s defence needs. “There are real doubts about Russia’s ability to be a reliable partner as Russia is burning its own military equipment,” US State Department Counsellor Derek Chollet said. PTI

