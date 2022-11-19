One year of farm law repeal: No compensation to kin of deceased, say Rakesh Tikait, Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 19

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government for “not compensating the farmers who died during the month-long agitation over agricultural reforms bills” that ended last year.

On the first anniversary of farm law repeal, Gandhi tweeted “As many as 733 farmers were martyred in the agitation. ‘Mafiveer’ had to bow before the power of Satyagraha. But, the intention did not change! It has been one year since the black law was withdrawn, but neither the family of any martyr got compensation nor took any step to help the farmers. Because, PM’s reverence is only for his 2-3 friends.”

733 किसान शहीद हुए थे।



'माफ़ीवीर' को सत्याग्रह की ताक़त के सामने झुकना पड़ा। मगर, नीयत नहीं बदली!



काले क़ानून वापस लिए 1 साल हो गया, मगर न किसी शहीद के परिवार को मुआवज़ा मिला और न किसानों की मदद के लिए कोई कदम उठाया।



क्योंकि, PM की श्रद्धा सिर्फ़ अपने 2-3 मित्रों के लिए है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2022

Tikait, BKU spokesperson hailed the farmers for their agitation which led to the repeal of the farm laws last year and demanded compensation for kin of those who died.

The farmer groups marked the day as “Vijay Fateh Divas.”

