Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Those going in for paid Covid booster from Sunday will not have to pay more than Rs 375 per dose at private vaccination centres with the government today capping the service charge at Rs 150 and vaccine makers cutting the cost to Rs 225 a shot.

Price watch Rs 225 per dose that Serum, Biotech will charge Rs 150 maximum that pvt centres can charge for service

Ahead of the booster rollout for all adults, Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said following consultations with the Centre, the Covaxin price had been revised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose for private hospitals. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla also announced cut in Covishield rates from Rs 600 (announced yesterday) to Rs 225 a dose. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a parallel meeting with his state and Union Territory counterparts to announce the government’s new policy decision. All adults (18-59 years) who have completed nine months or 273 days after the second dose will be eligible for paid precautionary shot.

Bhushan conveyed that private vaccination centres could only take maximum Rs 150 as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine. It was also clarified that the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine used for first and second dose. Boosters for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years will continue to be made available free at government centres. —