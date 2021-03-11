Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

In the first olive branch extended towards India after the formation of a new rainbow government in Pakistan, Islamabad on Tuesday approved the appointment of a Trade Minister in the country.

Pakistan under then Prime Minister Imran Khan had ended all trade with India after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in late 2019.

The step suggests an inclination by the coalition government to restore trade with India.

The last Minister Trade in Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was Irfan Tarar and the post, as also several others, including that of the High Commissioner, are vacant following a severe downgrading of ties.