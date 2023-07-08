PM: Corruption Cong’s biggest ideology, Chhattisgarh its ATM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that corruption was its biggest ideology. He also accused the grand old party of stalling the development of Chhattisgarh, where elections are due later this year.

Gita Press not just organisation, but living faith Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and said Gita Press was the only printing press in the world which "is not just an organisation but living faith". TNS

Chhattisgarh has become an ATM for the Congress, the PM alleged while addressing a rally at the Science College ground in Raipur, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for eight projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore.

In his first visit to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh after being elected as the Prime Minister for the second term in 2019, PM Modi said if the Congress was a guarantee for corruption, he was a guarantee for action against graft.

“The scam-ridden Congress government in Chhattisgarh has become a model of misrule and people have decided to root it out in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

“The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh, but a big ‘panja’ (Congress’ poll symbol) is standing like a tall wall against it. Congress’ ‘panja’ has decided to snatch your rights and it will loot and destroy the state,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the power struggle between incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister now) was over scam money. “People say the party could not implement the 2.5-year power-sharing formula between CM Baghel and Deo due to the tussle over scam money,” he said. “The coal, land, sand and other mafias are flourishing here. Charges are being hurled against the Chief Minister and other ministers. The government has become a model of misrule,” PM Modi said.