PM Modi convenes key meet on Covid situation as India reports 4 cases of BF.7 Omicron sub variant

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high level meeting to review the Covid situation in the country and consider policy action if needed.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the meeting to discuss the holistic approach to Covid response.

So far India has not decided to impose any travel restrictions with only random sampling of 2 pc international travellers being taken to study for any variants and fresh cases.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier today told the Parliament that India was prepared to respond to the situation and so far only random sampling of foreign arrivals is being held. The sampling began today.

The PM’s review meet was also attended by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer and Member Health NITI Aayog VK Paul.

India has so far reported four cases of BF.7 Omicron sub variant which is currently driving the surge in China.

The government said India has no direct flights to or from China.

States have already been told to conduct genome sequencing of positive Covid samples to see if any new variants are emerging.

Over 90 per cent of adults in India have received two doses of Covid vaccination, and a little over 22 pc have taken boosters.

Meanwhile, UP and Uttarakhand held emergency meetings today.

The Uttarakhand government decided to conduct special drives to administer booster doses.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also convened a meeting this evening.

Mandaviya said India has been witnessing an average of 153 new cases daily, as against 5.87 lakh per day in the world. Surges in cases and deaths have been noted in Japan, South Korea,US, France, Greece, Italy.

China is witnessing an exponential surge.

India has asked people to wear masks in crowded places, get boosters and follow Covid protocols.

