PM says Nehru delayed Goa's liberation, was concerned about his global image

New Delhi, February 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of delaying Goa’s independence by 15 years after India attained freedom in 1947 and said the people of the state would never forget what the grand old party did to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. PTI

Making an elaborate reference to late Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru’s public position of not sending an Army to back the Satyagraha for Goa’s liberation, PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha today said, “This is the language of arrogance Pt Nehru used against his own people…look at the words he used…satyagrahis were being fired upon but he refused to send the Army to help. Goa liberation was delayed by 15 years.”

PM Modi quoted Pt Nehru’s August 15, 1955 speech from the Red Fort in which Nehru delineated the then Government position of not sending the Army inside Goa which was under the Portuguese rule.

Quoting from Nehru’s speech, Modi said, “No one should be under any misconception that the government will take any Army action in Goa. There’s no Army around Goa. Some people within want to create a situation to force us to send the Army. We won’t send any Army. We will resolve the matter peacefully. Everyone should remember this.”

Nehru further said, as quoted by PM Modi, “Those going to Goa are welcome to go. But they should also remember to follow the principles of Satyagraha if they call themselves Satyagrahis. Armies don’t trail Satyagrahis.”

Accusing JL Nehru of delaying Goa’s independence and being concerned about his own global image, PM Modi said people like Ram Manohar Lohia were holding Satyagraha in Goa.

Importantly the AICC at the time had passed a resolution saying “Any entry into Goa by Indians will be inappropriate and even individual Satyagraha by Indians should be avoided.”

Goa is going to elections on February 14 with the Congress and BJP in a direct fight and AAP a new entrant.

Goa was liberated on December 19, 1961 after then PM Nehru send the Armed Forces and the Portuguesefinally surrendered.

The Goa Liberation movement had been active since 1946.

