Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP on Wednesday

New Delhi, November 22
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said.
This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the Yatra.
In a tweet, Ramesh said Tuesday is a rest day for the Yatra which will resume on Wednesday when it will enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.
"Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in a tweet in Hindi.
Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders and workers, began the cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.
It has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling
Violence erupts after the police intercept a truck transport...
2 infiltration bids foiled in Jammu; intruder killed, another arrested
In the first incident, BSF troopers notice suspicious moveme...
India condemns recent missile launch by North Korea
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'thrashed' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets