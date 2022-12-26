It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

ANI
Sirohi, December 26
The desert state of Rajasthan is experiencing a record dip in mercury this year with the hill station of Mount Abu experiencing snowfall and the city of Churu, the gateway to the Thar, recording zero degree Celsius.
People on the high rocky Aravalli plateau of Mount Abu near the Gujarat border woke up to snow-covered grounds, and glass sheets on vehicles.
The minimum temperature in another Rajasthan city Churu, which is known as the gateway to the Thar Desert also slipped to zero degree Celsius on Monday.
#WATCH ????????: ????? ??? ??? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ???????, ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? pic.twitter.com/8frkPxBmNf— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 26, 2022
Northern India is in the grip of severe cold with many parts experiencing cold wave conditions. Fog leading to poor visibility has continued to disrupt road, train, and air traffic.
According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility across most of the northern states remained poor with Bhatinda in Punjab and Bikaner in Rajasthan recording "zero visibility".
The visibility in the national capital also was at 50 meters.
Not only in Bhatinda, but visibility also remained low throughout Punjab, with Amritsar recording visibility of 25 metres.
Haryana too recorded low visibility. While places like Ambala and Hissar recorded a low of 25m and 50m respectively, visibility in Chandigarh was 200 metres.
According to IMD data, places like Sri Ganganagar and Churu in Rajasthan also recorded low visibility of 25 and 50 meters, respectively.
Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal recorded low visibility on the day with 50 metres visibility at some places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. In contrast, North Bengal recorded visibility of 200 meters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...