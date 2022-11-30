Rajnath: India net security provider in Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific with its capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its own citizens as well as regional partners, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

He stated this during multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ in Agra. A few countries from the 10-nation ASEAN block are part of the exercise.

“The interoperability is better and faster in crisis situations. Asia, particularly the Indo-Pacific region, is vulnerable to the impact of climate change,” said Rajnath, expressing confidence that the participation of national stakeholders with friendly nations in ‘Samanvay 2022’ would further enhance disaster management capabilities.

Rajnath hailed ‘Samanvay 2022’ for bringing together various agencies involved in relief activities in order to formulate a joint approach to tackle future natural disasters. He also witnessed an aerial display featuring SU-30 aircraft, transport aircraft and helicopters.

The three-day exercise began on November 28.