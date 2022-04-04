Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson takes up establishment of Regional Permanent Benches with CJI

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 4

DMK's Rajya Sabha MP and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee P Wilson has urged Chief Justice of India(CJI) NV Ramana to give his consent for establishment of Regional Permanent Benches (RPBs) of the apex court at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai to ensure justice to all, and true democratization of the judicial process.

Wilson is a member of the key Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Law and Justice, and Pension which, during the last Budget Session of Parliament, had recommended institution of the PRBs.

In a letter to Justice Ramana, Wilson drew his attention that the principle of access to justice has been indelibly etched in the Constitution.

"In order to esnure that access of justice is available at grass root level, the Supreme Court must be approachable and available to the poor and marginalized communities across the length and breadth of the country," Wilson said in the letter.

Wilson, who is also an important member of DMK's think-tank on legal and policy issues, also tweeted about his submitting the letter to the CJI.

He said that even though the Supreme Court does not distinguish between rich and poor, it is now felt that justice under Article 32 is practically available to only those citizens who are geographically close to it, and privileged class for whom the cost of travels do not matter.

Considering the fact that the apex court is located far from many states, particularly southern states, southwest states and eastern states, the citizens are deprived of the fundamental right.

Also, the court is being over burdened with ever expanding docket of litigations.

He brought to the notice of the CJI, the Parliamentary Committee's recommendation, as well as recommendation of Law Commissions in the matter.

He also informed that a Bill seeking RPBs moved by him in Parliament is pending.