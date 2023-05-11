Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’, Home Ministry issues guidelines

Jaipur, May 11
Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will get CRPF security cover during his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’ being taken out from Ajmer to Jaipur from May 11 to May 15.
CRPF troopers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, will walk along with Pilot.
The complete schedule of Pilot’s yatra from May 11 to May 15 has been sent by the Union Home Ministry to Rajasthan DGP and RPF. A letter has also been issued to the state’s IG, Security, the Police Commissioner Jaipur and Ajmer Police SP.
Pilot has ‘Y’ category CRPF security across the country.
The Rajasthan Police chief and all concerned top police officers have been asked to cooperate fully with the CRPF regarding the security of Pilot, who is threatened by many terrorist organisations. Therefore, for his safety, strict security arrangements should be made as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The DGP, RPF has also been asked to ensure the safety of Pilot’s train journey.
