 Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’, Home Ministry issues guidelines : The Tribune India

Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’, Home Ministry issues guidelines

Pilot has ‘Y’ category CRPF security across the country

Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’, Home Ministry issues guidelines

Congress leader Sachin Pilot during his Jan Sanghrah Yatra in Ajmer, Thursday, May 11, 2023. PTI



IANS

Jaipur, May 11

Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will get CRPF security cover during his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’ being taken out from Ajmer to Jaipur from May 11 to May 15.

CRPF troopers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, will walk along with Pilot.

The complete schedule of Pilot’s yatra from May 11 to May 15 has been sent by the Union Home Ministry to Rajasthan DGP and RPF. A letter has also been issued to the state’s IG, Security, the Police Commissioner Jaipur and Ajmer Police SP.

Pilot has ‘Y’ category CRPF security across the country.

The Rajasthan Police chief and all concerned top police officers have been asked to cooperate fully with the CRPF regarding the security of Pilot, who is threatened by many terrorist organisations. Therefore, for his safety, strict security arrangements should be made as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The DGP, RPF has also been asked to ensure the safety of Pilot’s train journey.

#Rajasthan #sachin pilot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

4
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

5
Punjab

22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

6
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

7
Entertainment

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla's Jubbal; shares glimpses of her 'pahadi swag'

8
Himachal

Over 100 illegal structures along Shimla highway razed in 3 days

9
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

10
Nation

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Pakistan top court says Imran Khan's arrest is illegal: Geo TV

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his immediate release

The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personne...

Supreme Court refers Sena vs Sena dispute to larger bench

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...

‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi

‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi

Remarks came two days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met him in...

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

The suspect threw bomb from window of a washroom in Guru Ram...


Cities

View All

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Heritage Street: Intensive checking troubles Amritsar hoteliers

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Chandigarh Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

Chandigarh: Saint Kabir School recognition withdrawn

Chandigarh: Teachers press for regular job

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Delhi-Centre services row: CJI says don't agree with 2019 verdict that Delhi has no power over services

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

AAP hails Supreme Court verdict on Centre-Delhi services row, CM Kejriwal calls verdict 'victory of democracy'

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

Stay on Chamkila's biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh vacated

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations