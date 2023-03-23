Security up, yet objects hurled at Indian Mission in London

PTI

London, March 22

Around 2,000 protesters waving Khalistan flags descended upon the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday for a planned demonstration and hurled objects and chanted slogans amid a heightened security presence and barricades.

The Indian High Commission countered by unfurling an additional humongous Tricolour on the roof of its building, which seemed to rile the protesters further who then hurled coloured flares and water bottles towards the Mission building and at police officers and the media covering the protest.

Scotland Yard reacted by further blockading the area outside India House and several additional uniformed and mounted officers on horseback were deployed immediately to the area.

Unlike the violent disorder on Sunday when India House came under attack, the protesters were barricaded across the road with uniformed officers standing guard and patrolling the area throughout. The protesters, including turbaned men, and some women and children, had been bussed in from different parts of the UK and chanted pro-Khalistan slogans. The organisers used mikes to make anti-India speeches and attack the Punjab Police for “human rights violations”.

