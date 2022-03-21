Sharad Yadav’s LJD merges with RJD

New Delhi, March 20
Twenty-five years after parting ways with Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav merged his LJD with the RJD in New Delhi on Sunday.
Opposition unity
The LJD’s merger with the RJD is the first step towards the Opposition unity. The entire Opposition must unite to provide an alternative to the BJP. Sharad Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the veteran leader, who had fought some of the keenest Lok Sabha poll battles against his father Lalu Prasad in the 1990s.
