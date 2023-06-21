This week can change course of history, says Ambassador Garcetti ahead of Modi-Biden talks

PTI

Washington, June 21

Describing the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America as a "watershed moment" in bilateral ties, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said that this week will be one of those moments that can change the course of history as the two democracies get together for peace and prosperity.

In his keynote address to the inaugural INDUS-X conference being organised by the US India Business Council in partnership with the US Department of Defence and India's Department of Defence Production, Garcetti said on Tuesday, “We're just getting in the car together and we're starting this voyage. It's the elevation of something that has been growing.”

“Let us take this watershed moment that is a game-changer and an ecosystem and bring those two things together. Let us see that tonight. This is what it feels like to live through history. This week is one of those moments that can change the course of history. I know our leaders will deliver that, but they're counting on us to implement that vision together,” he said on the eve of the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Modi, who arrives here on Wednesday for talks with President Joe Biden.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

On June 22, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State Dinner. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

“The vision first of two leaders of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, who when they came together said, if we put our minds together, and not just of two leaders, but of our people, we would be a pretty unstoppable force. An elevation then from our national security advisors who came up with, iCET, the Initiative on Critical Emerging Technologies, from the seabed to space, from the bottom of the ocean to the heavens, where we can see that sort of domain awareness in the oceans,” Garcetti said.

“Two democracies, after all, are about our people; 1.75 billion of them are unstoppable, a force for peace, for prosperity, for our planet and for people,” Garcetti said.

He said India and the US can help to work and preserve the planet, bring peace and look all the way up into the air and beyond.

