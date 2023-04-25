 Ticket given on winnability basis: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

Ticket given on winnability basis: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Gundlupet on Monday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today asserted that Jagadish Shettar, who recently defected to the Congress, would lose as the Hubballi Central constituency had always voted for the BJP. He also asserted that the ticket was given on the basis of winnability and not on whether the candidate belonged to a majority or minority community.

Addressing the media in Hubballi, Shah, while responding to a question on the denial of ticket to Shettar and his exit from the party, said it was an internal matter. He added that in this election, Shettar would taste the defeat. “The Congress is in joyous mood that they got Shettar, but he will be defeated for sure,” he said.

On the issue of betraying Lingayats, Shah said the party had always supported the community and enjoyed its support. He also said the Congress had no right to speak on the issue as the party had mistreated veteran Lingayat leaders in the past. The minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power with a thumping majority.

Earlier in the day, the minister held two mega roadshows in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region.

