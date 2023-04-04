 To tackle higher energy needs, India aims to add 28 GW coal-based capacity by 2031-32 in addition to under-construction 25 GW : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

To tackle higher energy needs, India aims to add 28 GW coal-based capacity by 2031-32 in addition to under-construction 25 GW

India’s energy demand is expected to be the highest in the world, growing at more than 3 % annually in the current decade

To tackle higher energy needs, India aims to add 28 GW coal-based capacity by 2031-32 in addition to under-construction 25 GW

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 4

A fresh draft for India’s energy planners, the National Electricity Plan for 2022-27, appears to have affected a major change so far as the expansion of coal-fired capacity is concerned keeping in mind the increasing needs.

According to reports, unlike last time when the focus was mostly on renewable energy, the draft has called for an additional coal-based capacity ranging from 17 GW to nearly 28 GW till 2031-32. This is over and above the under-construction 25GW.

Notably, the Central Electricity Authority made a similar pitch last year. “It is seen that apart from under construction coal-based capacity of 25GW, the additional coal-based capacity required till 2031-32 may vary from 17 GW to around 28 GW,” a CEA report stated.

Urbanisation, industrialisation, weather

Now according to the International Energy Agency, India’s energy demand is expected to be the highest in the world, growing at more than 3 % annuallyin the current decade due to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation.

In fact, nearly 70 % of the increase in energy demand globally is estimated to come from developing countries with China, India and Southeast Asia leading the way, according to the IEA.

Weather seems to be another factor adding to the increase in the demand.

According to the IMD, most of India, including parts of the Northwest, is expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June this year

“Above normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, north Chhattisgarh, western part of Maharashtra, Gujarat and some parts of West Uttar Pradesh , Punjab and Haryana during April 2023,” the IMD said on Saturday

India self-sufficient, says government

Coal is the mainstay of energy and contributes about 70% of the total power generation in India, according to the government.

Officials say most of the requirement is met through indigenous production and the focus is on increasing domestic production and eliminating non-essential imports.

In 2021-22, coal production increased by 8.67% over the previous year.

During the current year till February 2023, domestic coal production increased by over 15% compared to the same period last year, they add, enumerating steps taken to ramp up production to “provide affordable energy goods for the economy and ensure energy security and reduce dependence on import”.

“The coal production for the FY 2022-23 has been fixed at 911 MT which is expected to reach 1012 MT in 2023-24 and further to 1.3 billion tonne in 2025-26,” they say amid apprehensions of coal shortage at thermal power plants (TPPs).

Experts, however, believe that given the demand, India will also have to depend upon imports.

Coal and environment

The higher demand for energy comes amid the worldwide clamour for reducing dependence on fossil fuels, especially coal.

There has been criticism from quarters in the West over India’s reliance on coal for almost 70% of its requirements.

Interestingly, a new report suggests that those planning to limit global warming to 1.5 degree C have asked coal-reliant countries to phase out the fuel “faster than is realistic”.

It says that a typical 1.5 degree C energy transition model expects countries like China and India to wean off coal faster than any country has any energy source before. At the same time, much slower reductions are expected in oil and gas—fossil fuels produced and used more in developed/ wealthy countries.

Incidentally, India has been demanding “phase down of all fossil fuels” at international environment conferences.

