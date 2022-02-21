Union Budget will be of great help in implementing National Education Policy: PM

New Delhi, February 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Union Budget for 2022-23 would be of great help in implementing the National Education Policy on the ground and asserted that the decision to set up a National Digital University could address the problem of shortage of seats in educational institutes in the country.
Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Union Budget 2022-23, Modi said the budget focuses on five aspects related to the education sector - universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design, internationalisation and AVGC (Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic).
Modi asserted that digital connectivity is what kept the education system running in this time of global pandemic.
"We are seeing how the digital divide is rapidly shrinking in India. Innovation is ensuring inclusion for us," he said.
Educational infrastructure such as e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, Digital Labs and Digital University are going to help the youths a lot, he said.
Asserting that education in mother tongue is related to children's mental development, Modi highlighted that medical and technical education had started in many states in local languages.
