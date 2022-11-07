UP: Bhim Army activists protest defacement of Ambedkar statue, ‘beaten up’ by police

Ayodhya (UP), November 7
Bhim Army activists protesting over the defacing of a Bhimrao Amedkar statue in Ambedkar Nagar district were lathi-charged by police, who claim that one of their own constable was also beaten up by the women protesters.
The clash took place on Sunday in Wajidpur under the Jalalpur police station area here when some miscreants smeared black colour on the face of the statue of the Dalit icon.
Within minutes, a large crowd, mostly women, gathered at the spot and started protesting and demanded the arrest of the culprits.
A purported video of the incident also surfaced on the Internet where the police can be seen thrashing the activists.
Superintendent of Police (Ambedkar Nagar) Ajit Kumar Sinha told PTI that the protesters attacked a woman constable, compelling the police to use force to disperse the mob.
Sub District Magistrate (Jalalpur Tehsil) Hari Shankar Lal said the administration is initiating an inquiry in the matter to nab the culprits involved in defacing the statue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...