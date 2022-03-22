US envoy Victoria Nuland meets Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

New Delhi, March 21
Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday as part of the conversation by Washington and their allies with countries that have taken a neutral stand on the Russia invasion of Ukraine.
Nuland is on a visit to Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka with an interagency delegation to understand their defence requirements and deepen maritime security ties especially with the island nations who have been reluctant to subscribe to Washington’s Indo-Pacific policy. Other senior members of her delegation include Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory.
