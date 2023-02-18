West's conspiracy: Taliban ban contraceptives in Afghanistan

Kabul, February 17

Taliban fighters have stopped the sale of contraceptives in two of Afghanistan main cities, claiming their use by women is a western conspiracy to control the Muslim population, according to a media report.

The Taliban have been going door to door, threatening midwives and ordering pharmacies to clear their shelves of all birth control medicines and devices, says the report.

“They came to my store twice with guns and threatened me not to keep contraceptive pills for sale. They are regularly checking every pharmacy in Kabul and we have stopped selling the products,” said a store owner in the city.

A veteran midwife, who did not want to be named, said she had been threatened several times. She said she was told by a Taliban commander that “you are not allowed to go outside and promote the western concept of controlling population and this is unnecessary work”. — IANS