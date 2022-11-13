Gujarat manifesto: Will revoke remission given to Bilkis Bano case convicts, says Congress

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 12

The Opposition Congress on Saturday said it would restore the name of Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad as Sardar Patel Stadium, if voted to power in the coming Gujarat elections.

In its poll manifesto, the Congress said it would revoke the remission granted by the state government to 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case. The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15.

The manifesto was released by Rajasthan CM and Congress' senior observer for Gujarat polls Ashok Gehlot at the party headquarters here. Senior Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said: “PM Modi changed the name of the stadium because he wants to put himself on par with Sardar Patel. We will change the name of the stadium at the first Cabinet meeting.”

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Opposition party had no moral right to talk about Sardar Patel, first Home Minister and Deputy PM of independent India. “Despite Sardar Patel being everyone’s choice, Jawaharlal Nehru became PM... I do not remember if any Congress leader has visited the Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Patel by the PM,” he said.

