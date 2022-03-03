Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi

New Delhi, March 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the government’s rescue efforts in the wake of the Russian military offensive against Ukraine and said India won’t spare any effort to bring back its citizens from the war-torn nation.

Addressing rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the PM underlined the need for India to become self-reliant and said evacuation of stranded citizens had been possible because of the country’s rising power.

“Operation Ganga has been launched and I have sent four ministers to oversee the evacuation. Our Army and Air Force have been deployed to rescue Indians in distress faster,” said the PM.

Targeting his rivals, Modi said dynasts couldn’t make India strong. “Dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars cannot understand the problems faced by the poor. They question our vaccine and armed forces and make fun of ‘Make in India’. Such people have shamed the country and its people,” he said.

PM Modi addressed two large poll meetings in Sonbhadra and Ghazipur in eastern UP where voting would take place on March 7, the last of the seven phases in the state poll. He said even during the worst pandemic in 100 years, the BJP-ruled Centre and the state provided free ration to the poor. — TNS

PM chairs meet, takes stock of rescue ops

PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the rescue operations and plan further intensification of rescue efforts. The stock taking happened on a day when Kharkiv presented a picture of chaos as Russian attacks mounted, leaving stranded Indian nationals hapless and scurrying for safety. The meeting was attended by principal secretary to PM PK Mishra, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla among others.

