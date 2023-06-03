Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 2

The Anganwadi Employees’ Union today held a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner here in support of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, Harjit Kaur Panjola, president of the union, said anganwadi centres were deprived of basic facilities. She alleged that instead of increasing the budget for diet being given to kids at anganwadi centres, the government had decreased it to half of the previous allocation. She said pre-school kits had not been purchased for a long time and medical kits were not being provided. She said in such circumstances, it was very difficult to run the centres.

Another leader, Gurmeet Kaur Rurki, said anganwadi workers had not been paid honorarium for the past three months. She said many widows, disabled and single women were working in these centres and it was very difficult for them to make ends meet. She claimed that the owners of the buildings from where anganwadi centres were being run were issuing notices over non-payment of rent.

Rurki said if these basic facilities were not provided, they would observe July 10 as ‘black day’.