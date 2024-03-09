Car rally held in support of protesting farmers at Shambhu border

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 8

A rally was taken out by Misl Satluj, a socio-political outfit, in support of the protesting farmers here today.

Members of the outfit from Mohali, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Rupnagar, Bathinda and Nawanshahr converged at Rajpura, from where they moved in procession to Shambhu border.

Ajaypal Singh Brar, president of Misl Satluj, said, “Hundreds of cars of Misl Satluj cadres came from all over Punjab to show their solidarity with the farmers. We are here to support the cause of our farmers and we feel that a regional political party is a must for resolving the issues of Punjab. The Misl Satluj is coming out with a programme to bridge this gap.”

A large number of vehicles carrying the activists reached the border in the afternoon. Among prominent members of Misl Satluj, who apprised the farmers of the negative impact of the WTO, were Brar, Devinder Singh Sekhon, Tejwinder Singh Mangat, Handeep Singh Doad and Gursimran Singh Takhar.

