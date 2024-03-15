Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

High drama took place at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala- Rajpura highway this evening after PRTC bus drivers parked their buses in front of toll booths and blocked the vehicular movement on either side of the highway. The buses were parked to protest the alleged assault on one of the PRTC employees by a toll plaza employee following a scuffle earlier in the day.

The blocking of toll plaza booths led to heavy traffic jam on both sides of the highway and led hundreds of commuters stranded for nearly two hours.

After an hour-long persuasion, the police managed to clear the road after taking the statement of the PRTC employee who was allegedly assaulted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PRTC #Rajpura