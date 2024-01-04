District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 3
On the eve of the New Year, the District Bar Association (DBA) organised a function to honour three of its members who were selected as judicial officers. Arun Gupta, District Session Judge and Parneet Shergill, Deputy Commissioner, presided over the function.
Gupta said that hardwork is the key to success. He congratulated the three members of the DBA that were selected as judicial officers. The DC thanked all the lawyers of the DBA for extending help to the district administration in conducting the Shaheedi Jor Mela.
Earlier, Amar Deep Singh Dharni, president, DBA, and secretary, Vivek Sharma highlighted the problems that the lawyers face and urged the District Session Judge and the DC to initiate the construction of new chambers for the young lawyers as the strength of the DBA has increased to 500. The District Session Judge and DC assured the members of the DBA of a resolution to the problem at the earliest.
