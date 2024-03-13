Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 12

Members of the Ex-Servicemen Association said they may oppose the Central Government in the forthcoming General Election if their demands are not fulfilled. This decision was taken during a meeting of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association at Fatehgarh Sahib under the chairmanship of Subedar Jarnail Singh.

Addressing the media, the chairman said members of the association are resentful of the Central Government as it is not serious about their demands. He demanded that the one-rank-one pension scheme be implemented and the outstanding DA instalments be paid. Apart from this, an additional pension should be given at 5 per cent after 65 years, 10% after 70 years, and 15% after 75 years.

In the meeting, he asked former servicemen of the district to link their ECHS cards with Aadhaar cards as soon as possible.

