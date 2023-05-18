Fatehgarh Sahib: 2 held with 30-kg poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 17

The Bassi Pathana police seized 30-kg poppy husk from a truck here today.

The truck driver and conductor, identified as Pal Singh, a resident of Ladpur village, and Lachman Singh, a resident of Shutrana in Patiala, were taken into custody.

ASI Parjinder Singh said the police had laid a naka on the Bassi Pathana-Morinda road, where they intercepted a truck for checking. On being asked to stop, the driver turned the truck around and tried to flee, but the police team managed to stop the vehicle.

During the search, the police seized 30-kg poppy husk hidden in the truck.

The two suspects were arrested and a case was registered against them.