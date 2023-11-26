Five arrested for Rajpura doc’s murder

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

The police today claimed to have solved the recent murder of a Rajpura-based doctor, along with multiple cases of robberies, with the arrest of five suspects. The police said they had recovered weapons and two vehicles from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects have confessed that on August 12, they shot the doctor at the behest of their gang leader, Gurpreet Singh, who is evading arrest. — SSP Varun Sharma

Addressing mediapersons, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the SP (Investigation) HS Attwal and a CIA team headed by Shaminder Singh acted on a tip-off. He said, “The team managed to arrest the suspects near Uski Jatta village on Friday. Three pistols, two magazines and 15 cartridges have been recovered from the suspects.”

The SSP added the suspects had allegedly confessed their role in the recent murder of Dr Dinesh Kumar Goswami in Rajpura, who was shot dead at his private clinic. “The suspects have confessed that on August 12, 2023, they shot the doctor at the behest of their gang leader, Gurpreet Singh, who is evading,” he said.

Shaminder Singh said that the gang members have been involved in multiple snatching incidents in and around Rajpura. He said, “In another robbery, they fired shots at a general store near Shambhu and robbed the owner. They would stop bike-borne people and threaten to shoot them. Then they would escape with money and ornaments from them.”

The arrested have been identified as Gurdeep Singh Dippi and Barinder Singh, both from village Nogawa; Gurdeep Singh Deepa from village Balpur; Sarabjit Singh Sarbo; and Gurvinder Singh Monu from village Bathonia Khurd. The SSP said that they are interrogating the suspects to ascertain their involvement in other crimes.

