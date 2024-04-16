Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Tribune News Services

Patiala, April 15

Offer of MSP on five crops is still on the central panel’s table, but providing MSP on all the crops is very difficult, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said after releasing the BJP Lok Sabha poll “Sankalp Patra” (manifesto) at the party office here today.

“The offer of MSP on five crops is still on the table of the central panel. Our farmers need to decide which crops they will plant, and I will personally request the government to provide MSP on those. However, providing MSP on all the crops is very difficult. I would like to question the AAP government that used to say that vote us and we will provide MSP in 2 minutes, why are they running away from their promise?” she said while answering a media query.

Kaur said, “The Sankalp Patra released by the BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is truly visionary and development centric. Our manifesto is focused on ushering India towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 and is completely realistic sans any fake promises and poll freebies.”

She said, “The Sankalp Patra covers every section of society focusing mainly on 15 categories. Be it our women with schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhinayam or be it workers with e-Sharmik scheme, the party has also catered to the elderly with covering everyone over the age of 60 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Only Modi’s strong will and leadership can take our country forward.”

She was accompanied by her daughter and BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur, national executive member Harjit Singh Grewal and BJP Patiala district president Sanjeev Sharma Bittu.

