Govt employees to be trained in sign language

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The district administration will hold a five-day training session to equip the government officials and employees with the knowledge of sign language.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today said through the initiative, the administration had decided to sensitise the officers and employees of the government departments to extend all help to the hearing and speech-impaired when they visit government offices.

Society for Welfare of the Handicapped will help provide the special training session to the employees.

The session will be conducted from December 12 to 16.

The DC said the administration had garnered help from School for the Deaf, Saifdipur, in designing the programme.

Meanwhile, School for the Deaf held a cultural evening dedicated to World Day of Disability today.