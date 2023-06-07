International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

Prof Meva Singh, a former student of Punjabi University, has been chosen for lifetime achievement award conferred by the International Primatology Society. He is the second individual in Asia and first in India to be honoured with the award.

Meva Singh did his BA from Government College, Malerkotla, affiliated with the university in 1971. Later, he studied at Panjab University, Chandigarh.

He started studying the behaviour of monkeys in the Shivalik region. He also studied the nature and behaviour of monkeys in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Talking about his research, Meva Singh said his findings had been instrumental in the field of medicine and in understanding the behaviour of monkeys. He said his study on endangered species of monkeys made revelations of the environment of their respective regions.